Mamya Shajaffar leave little to the imagination in latest photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja
08:27 PM | 28 Oct, 2023
Mamya Shajaffar
The reigning queen of Pakistan's glamour scene, Mamya Shajaffar, has made a spectacular comeback to reclaim her throne as the ultimate fashion icon. Unfazed by online criticism of her bold fashion choices, Shajaffar's style is a testament to her unmatched ability to seamlessly blend drama and elegance, creating a captivating tapestry of her unique persona.

With an army of devoted fans cheering her on as she continues to set new internet fashion trends, the Meesni actress recently graced her followers with a dazzling collection of photos that are anything but ordinary.

Draped in a form-fitting gown with a daring thigh-high slit, Shajaffar showcased her sculpted legs and enviable hourglass figure. Adding a touch of mystique, her sleek, pulled-back bun hairstyle added a heavenly aura to the ensemble.

In no time, this internet sensation amassed thousands of likes. Social media users left heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.

