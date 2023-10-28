Mamya Shajaffar leave little to the imagination in latest photoshoot

The reigning queen of Pakistan's glamour scene, Mamya Shajaffar, has made a spectacular comeback to reclaim her throne as the ultimate fashion icon. Unfazed by online criticism of her bold fashion choices, Shajaffar's style is a testament to her unmatched ability to seamlessly blend drama and elegance, creating a captivating tapestry of her unique persona.
With an army of devoted fans cheering her on as she continues to set new internet fashion trends, the Meesni actress recently graced her followers with a dazzling collection of photos that are anything but ordinary.
Draped in a form-fitting gown with a daring thigh-high slit, Shajaffar showcased her sculpted legs and enviable hourglass figure. Adding a touch of mystique, her sleek, pulled-back bun hairstyle added a heavenly aura to the ensemble.
In no time, this internet sensation amassed thousands of likes. Social media users left heart and fire emojis in the comment section.
On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.
Pakistani rupee decreased against US dollar in the open market, and available at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in Pakistani market amid an upward trend in the global market.
On Sunday, the yellow metal, moving up by Rs4,600 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs215,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed an increase in price and current price stands at Rs169,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
