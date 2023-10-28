  

'Dhai Chaal': Trailer of Pakistani movie on Indian spy is out now!

Maheen Khawaja
08:52 PM | 28 Oct, 2023
'Dhai Chaal': Trailer of Pakistani movie on Indian spy is out now!
Source: Instagram

Get ready for an adrenaline-packed cinematic ride as "Dhai Chaal" unveils its official premiere date amidst a teaser brimming with action, suspense, and an electrifying musical score that will undoubtedly keep you at the edge of your seat.

The recently released teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of "Dhai Chaal," a film that promises to deliver a resounding blow to the adversary's deceptive narratives. With its fiery insights and action-packed sequences, "Dhai Chaal" is poised to offer a heart-pounding cinematic experience that will have audiences gripped from start to finish.

This Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi starrer draws loose inspiration from the life of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a convicted Indian spy, with Abbasi portraying the character apprehended by Pakistani intelligence agencies. The official trailer, which premiered over a year ago in June 2022, set high expectations with its captivating storyline. Although the recently released teaser doesn't reveal much, it certainly tantalizes eager audiences with a taste of what's to come.

The teaser, filled with explosive moments, a dark and chaotic atmosphere, and glimpses of the star-studded cast, only adds to the anticipation surrounding Taimoor Sherazi's directorial project. Alongside Shamoon Abbasi and Ayesha Omar, who is rumoured to play a journalist and potential love interest, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Humayoun Ashraf, Adnan Shah Tipu, Taqi Ahmed, Saleem Miraj, Areej Chaudhry, Faraz Marri, Jamal Gilani, Pakiza Khan, and Anya Hassan.

The film is set to hit theatres on December 8, marking the end of the suspenseful wait.

'Dhai Chaal' explores the life of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, slated to release this December

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

