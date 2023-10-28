'Dhai Chaal': Trailer of Pakistani movie on Indian spy is out now!

Get ready for an adrenaline-packed cinematic ride as "Dhai Chaal" unveils its official premiere date amidst a teaser brimming with action, suspense, and an electrifying musical score that will undoubtedly keep you at the edge of your seat.
The recently released teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of "Dhai Chaal," a film that promises to deliver a resounding blow to the adversary's deceptive narratives. With its fiery insights and action-packed sequences, "Dhai Chaal" is poised to offer a heart-pounding cinematic experience that will have audiences gripped from start to finish.
This Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi starrer draws loose inspiration from the life of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a convicted Indian spy, with Abbasi portraying the character apprehended by Pakistani intelligence agencies. The official trailer, which premiered over a year ago in June 2022, set high expectations with its captivating storyline. Although the recently released teaser doesn't reveal much, it certainly tantalizes eager audiences with a taste of what's to come.
The teaser, filled with explosive moments, a dark and chaotic atmosphere, and glimpses of the star-studded cast, only adds to the anticipation surrounding Taimoor Sherazi's directorial project. Alongside Shamoon Abbasi and Ayesha Omar, who is rumoured to play a journalist and potential love interest, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Humayoun Ashraf, Adnan Shah Tipu, Taqi Ahmed, Saleem Miraj, Areej Chaudhry, Faraz Marri, Jamal Gilani, Pakiza Khan, and Anya Hassan.
The film is set to hit theatres on December 8, marking the end of the suspenseful wait.
Pakistani rupee decreased against US dollar in the open market, and available at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in Pakistani market amid an upward trend in the global market.
On Sunday, the yellow metal, moving up by Rs4,600 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs215,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed an increase in price and current price stands at Rs169,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
