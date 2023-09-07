'Dhai Chaal' explores the life of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, slated to release this December

Amid a tantalizing teaser filled with intense action sequences, gripping suspense, and a captivating musical score that is bound to keep you at the edge of your seat, the highly awaited film "Dhai Chaal" has finally unveiled its official premiere date. This brief teaser, now available on YouTube, has announced that "Dhai Chaal" is set to hit theatres on December 8.
Starring Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi, the film is rumoured to draw loose inspiration from the life of the convicted Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav. Abbasi's character is reportedly the focal point, portraying an individual apprehended by Pakistani intelligence agencies. A little over a year ago, in June 2022, the film's official trailer was released, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative.
One memorable dialogue featured in both the initial trailer and the recent premiere announcement perfectly encapsulates the essence of "Dhai Chaal": "This isn't Bollywood, where victory is guaranteed in every battle as the film reaches its climax."
The newly released teaser, although intentionally withholding substantial plot details, undeniably offers eager viewers a glimpse into the film's atmosphere. The teaser is replete with explosive moments, a dark and brooding colour palette, and an overall sense of chaos. Within this preview, still images of the star-studded cast assembled for Taimoor Sherazi's directorial project are on display.
Alongside Shamoon Abbasi and Ayesha Omar, who plays the role of a journalist and potential love interest, the film is rumoured to feature an ensemble cast including Humayoun Ashraf, Adnan Shah Tipu, Taqi Ahmed, Saleem Miraj, Areej Chaudhry, Faraz Marri, Jamal Gilani, Pakiza Khan, and Anya Hassan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 7, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338.7
|342
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398.1
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.7
|88.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|808.76
|816.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.87
|180.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|790.13
|798.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|342.19
|344.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (7 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.