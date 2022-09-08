New song released from Pakistani movie based on Indian spy's capture in Pakistan

Noor Fatima
11:29 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
New song released from Pakistani movie based on Indian spy's capture in Pakistan
Share

The latest film venture from Lollywood takes its inspiration from the capture of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav from the Pakistani province of Balochistan.

Dhai Chaal's release date hasn't been announced yet but its trailer has been launched. The trailer has received positive reviews from critics and netizens alike.

Dhai Chaal's latest song Nikloo Pakistan Ki Khatir is infused with patriotic vibes which hold the capacity to raise awareness among its audience to become better Pakistanis.  Shared by the cast on social media, the latest song is garnering praise.

Directed by Taimoor Sherazi and produced by Dr. Irfan Ashraf, the film's cast includes Humayoun Ashraf, Adnan Shah Tipu, Taqi Ahmed, Saleem Meraj, Areej Chaudhary, Faraz Marri, Jamal Gilani, Pakiza Khan and Anya Hassan.

Ayesha Omar took to Instagram and wrote, "Presenting to you the first official Song " Nikloo Pakistan Ki Khatir “- نکلو پاکستان کی خاطر from DHAI CHAAL- The film."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Shamoon Abbasi will play the role of the Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav. The film is told through the lens of a journalist, played by Ayesha Omar, and it explores the political atmosphere in Balochistan at the time.

For the unversed, Jadhav was convicted and sentenced to death in 2017 by a military tribunal on charges of committing terrorism in Pakistan and spying for India's intelligence agency RAW.  

'Dhai Chaal' – First trailer of Ayesha Omar and ... 09:45 PM | 1 Mar, 2022

KARACHI – The first trailer of much-awaited film Dhai Chaal, featuring Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi as main ...

More From This Category
‘Forever with you’ – Anushka Sharma gives ...
10:00 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Pakistani car racer wins big at Drivers ...
06:57 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of ...
09:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt barred from entering ...
06:23 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Ayesha Omar announces release of song from her ...
09:48 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
'I want to fall in love,' says Feroze Khan
10:51 PM | 8 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Forever with you’ – Anushka Sharma gives lovable reaction as Virat Kohli’s ...
10:00 AM | 9 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr