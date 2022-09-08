New song released from Pakistani movie based on Indian spy's capture in Pakistan
The latest film venture from Lollywood takes its inspiration from the capture of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav from the Pakistani province of Balochistan.
Dhai Chaal's release date hasn't been announced yet but its trailer has been launched. The trailer has received positive reviews from critics and netizens alike.
Dhai Chaal's latest song Nikloo Pakistan Ki Khatir is infused with patriotic vibes which hold the capacity to raise awareness among its audience to become better Pakistanis. Shared by the cast on social media, the latest song is garnering praise.
Directed by Taimoor Sherazi and produced by Dr. Irfan Ashraf, the film's cast includes Humayoun Ashraf, Adnan Shah Tipu, Taqi Ahmed, Saleem Meraj, Areej Chaudhary, Faraz Marri, Jamal Gilani, Pakiza Khan and Anya Hassan.
Ayesha Omar took to Instagram and wrote, "Presenting to you the first official Song " Nikloo Pakistan Ki Khatir “- نکلو پاکستان کی خاطر from DHAI CHAAL- The film."
Shamoon Abbasi will play the role of the Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav. The film is told through the lens of a journalist, played by Ayesha Omar, and it explores the political atmosphere in Balochistan at the time.
For the unversed, Jadhav was convicted and sentenced to death in 2017 by a military tribunal on charges of committing terrorism in Pakistan and spying for India's intelligence agency RAW.
