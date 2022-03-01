'Dhai Chaal' – First trailer of Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi's film on Indian spy released

KARACHI – The first trailer of much-awaited film Dhai Chaal, featuring Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi as main characters, has been released.

Dhai Chaal, a project of Abbasi, is based on the story of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an agent of India spy agency RAW arrested from Pakistani province of Balochistan.

The film covers the time period when Jadhav was active in Balochistan and making attempts to sabotage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. The Indian spy was handed death sentence in 2017.

Ayesha Omar has essayed the role of a journalist who explains about what was happening in the province at the time while Abbasi played Jadhav.

Omar shared the first official trailer on Instagram and wrote: "And it’s here!!!! The first trailer for Dhai Chaal based on Kulbhushan Jadhav. 'Yeh Bollywood nahi hai jahan tum Indians her jang jeet jatay ho [This is not Bollywood where you Indians win every battle].' This is a humble tribute to our beloved actor Rasheed Naz".

Directed by Taimoor Sherazi and produced by Dr. Irfan Ashraf, the cast of the film also includes Humayoun Ashraf, Adnan Shah Tipu, Taqi Ahmed, Saleem Meraj, Areej Chaudhary, Faraz Marri, Jamal Gilani, Pakiza Khan and Anya Hassan.

The movie is expected to be released this summer.