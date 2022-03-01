Gold price jumps by Rs150 per tola in Pakistan
Share
KARACHI – Gold price continued its gaining streak on second consecutive day of the week as it surged by Rs150 per tola to reach Rs128,750 in Pakistan on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams gold increased by Rs128 to settle at Rs110,352 per 10 grams in the local market.
The investment in the yellow metal is on the rise in the international market as it is considered as the one of the safest investments during economic uncertainties.
The precious metal recorded an increase of $17 per ounce to settle at $1,922 in the international market.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola and Rs1,260.28 per 10 grams.
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Top Chechen general ‘killed’ in Russia-Ukraine war11:15 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Leading US studios stop release of movies in Russia over Ukraine ...10:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Gold price jumps by Rs150 per tola in Pakistan10:10 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
-
- PM Imran’s Rs300 billion relief package: Where will the money come ...09:21 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
-
- Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo in swimsuit sets internet on fire05:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Faryal Mehmood makes some interesting revelations in latest interview08:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022