Gold price jumps by Rs150 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price continued its gaining streak on second consecutive day of the week as it surged by Rs150 per tola to reach Rs128,750 in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams gold increased by Rs128 to settle at Rs110,352 per 10 grams in the local market.

The investment in the yellow metal is on the rise in the international market as it is considered as the one of the safest investments during economic uncertainties.

The precious metal recorded an increase of $17 per ounce to settle at $1,922 in the international market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola and Rs1,260.28 per 10 grams.