Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, senior journalists celebrate Atta ul Haq Qasmi’s Nishan-e-Imtiaz honor

LAHORE – A grand dinner was hosted by Hafiz Uzair Ahmed to celebrate renowned columnist, poet, and playwright Atta ul Haq Qasmi on being conferred with Pakistan’s prestigious presidential award, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

The event brought together leading figures from the fields of journalism and literature, including Daily Pakistan Chief Editor Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Executive Editor Daily Pakistan Usman Shami, Hamid Mir, Sohail Warraich, and Naveed Chaudhry.

Speakers at gathering praised Qasmi’s remarkable contributions to literature and journalism. Senior journalists lauded him as a “priceless asset” to Pakistan’s intellectual and cultural heritage, and that the award stands as a testament to the greatness of his craft.

Daily Pakistan Chief Editor Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Hamid Mir, and Sohail Warraich termed Qasmi’s writings true reflection of society, and shed light on social and political impact.

In his remarks, Qasmi thanks Shami and other attendees, saying honor was a source of pride, but his greatest achievement remained the love and respect of his readers and friends.