Top Chechen general ‘killed’ in Russia-Ukraine war
Web Desk
11:15 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Top Chechen general ‘killed’ in Russia-Ukraine war
Source: @ArmedForcesUkr (Twitter)
Share

Ukraine has claimed to have killed a top Chechen general leading a special forces column of 56 tanks, reportedly deployed by Russia to target key Ukrainian leaders in the ongoing war between the two neighbouring countries.

Reports said that Chechen general Magomed Tushayev, head of the 141 motorized regiment of the Chechnya National Guard, was killed near the capital Kyiv on Saturday.

General Magomed Tushayev is said to be a close aide of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. His death has not been verified independently.

The convoy of Chechen special forces was targeted by Ukrainian missile fire near the town of Hostomel, the Daily Mail reported, adding that the death toll is yet to be confirmed.

On the other hand, Ramzan Kadyrov has admitted casualties in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“Unfortunately, there are already losses among the natives of the Chechen republic. Two died, six more sustained various injuries,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Russian troops entered the second-largest city of Kharkiv in Ukraine early Sunday, triggering armed clashes at multiple locations in the city.

World’s largest plane ‘Mriya’ destroyed in ... 06:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

KYIV – The world’s largest plane – Ukraine's Antonov-225 – was destroyed in Russian strikes as ...

More From This Category
Pakistan thanks Poland for efforts in safe ...
11:46 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
Russian football teams banned from World Cup, ...
11:17 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
World’s largest plane ‘Mriya’ destroyed in ...
06:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Russian footballers to play without flag, anthem ...
03:58 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
15 Pakistanis detained for attempting to escape ...
12:47 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Ukraine agrees to hold peace talks with Russia as ...
09:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Leading US studios stop release of movies in Russia over Ukraine invasion
10:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr