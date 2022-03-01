Top Chechen general ‘killed’ in Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine has claimed to have killed a top Chechen general leading a special forces column of 56 tanks, reportedly deployed by Russia to target key Ukrainian leaders in the ongoing war between the two neighbouring countries.

Reports said that Chechen general Magomed Tushayev, head of the 141 motorized regiment of the Chechnya National Guard, was killed near the capital Kyiv on Saturday.

General Magomed Tushayev is said to be a close aide of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. His death has not been verified independently.

The convoy of Chechen special forces was targeted by Ukrainian missile fire near the town of Hostomel, the Daily Mail reported, adding that the death toll is yet to be confirmed.

On the other hand, Ramzan Kadyrov has admitted casualties in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“Unfortunately, there are already losses among the natives of the Chechen republic. Two died, six more sustained various injuries,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Russian troops entered the second-largest city of Kharkiv in Ukraine early Sunday, triggering armed clashes at multiple locations in the city.