Don’t like the terms, 'pro-Israel' or 'pro-Palestine,' Jemima Goldsmith shares her two cents amidst genocide in Gaza

05:27 PM | 12 Dec, 2023
Renowned screenwriter and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith is actively engaging as an advocate for discussions on the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia. In a recent post on X, she challenged the binary narrative of being either "pro-Israel" or "pro-Palestine," emphasizing the need for a more comprehensive approach.

Taking to the platform formerly known as Twitter, Jemima expressed her dislike for the terms "pro-Israel" or "pro-Palestine," asserting that these labels imply a binary choice. She highlighted the possibility of supporting Israel's right to exist in safety while also advocating for Palestinian freedom, emphasizing the interconnected nature of these stances.

In a recent Independent article titled "I have Muslim and Jewish family – I want to talk about antisemitism and Islamophobia," Jemima delved into the challenging terrain of prejudice, recounting personal experiences with antisemitism and its dangerous intersection with politics. She highlighted the global rise of antisemitism and underscored an often-overlooked issue within Muslim communities, sharing her firsthand encounters in Pakistan where her Jewish identity was exploited with fabricated Zionist conspiracy theories, resulting in threats, violence, and even a failed assassination attempt on her ex-husband, Imran Khan.

 The article also addressed the misuse of terms like "Zionism" and "Islamism" by bigots to express prejudice against Jews or Muslims. Jemima advocated for the nuanced ability to criticize Israel's actions without being falsely labelled antisemitic while acknowledging the rise of Muslim hatred globally. She called for unity against rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred, urging individuals to set aside tribal allegiances and work towards understanding and empathy for both sides of the conflict.

