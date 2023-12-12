Don’t like the terms, 'pro-Israel' or 'pro-Palestine,' Jemima Goldsmith shares her two cents amidst genocide in Gaza

Renowned screenwriter and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith is actively engaging as an advocate for discussions on the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia. In a recent post on X, she challenged the binary narrative of being either "pro-Israel" or "pro-Palestine," emphasizing the need for a more comprehensive approach.
Taking to the platform formerly known as Twitter, Jemima expressed her dislike for the terms "pro-Israel" or "pro-Palestine," asserting that these labels imply a binary choice. She highlighted the possibility of supporting Israel's right to exist in safety while also advocating for Palestinian freedom, emphasizing the interconnected nature of these stances.
I really don’t like the terms, “pro- Israel” or “pro- Palestine,” as it infers the choice has to be binary. You can be pro- Israel's right to exist in safety and pro- Palestinian freedom. Those two things are not only mutually inclusive; they are contingent upon one another.— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) December 11, 2023
In a recent Independent article titled "I have Muslim and Jewish family – I want to talk about antisemitism and Islamophobia," Jemima delved into the challenging terrain of prejudice, recounting personal experiences with antisemitism and its dangerous intersection with politics. She highlighted the global rise of antisemitism and underscored an often-overlooked issue within Muslim communities, sharing her firsthand encounters in Pakistan where her Jewish identity was exploited with fabricated Zionist conspiracy theories, resulting in threats, violence, and even a failed assassination attempt on her ex-husband, Imran Khan.
The article also addressed the misuse of terms like "Zionism" and "Islamism" by bigots to express prejudice against Jews or Muslims. Jemima advocated for the nuanced ability to criticize Israel's actions without being falsely labelled antisemitic while acknowledging the rise of Muslim hatred globally. She called for unity against rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred, urging individuals to set aside tribal allegiances and work towards understanding and empathy for both sides of the conflict.
Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.96
|762.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.76
|926.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.77
|175.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.31
|745.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.6
|325.1
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.15
Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.
On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
