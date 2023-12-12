Anushka Sharma wishes “numero uno” Virat Kohli on 6th wedding anniversary

On the occasion of Bollywood actress and and Indian cricketer Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's sixth wedding anniversary, Sharma took to social media to wish her darling husband with some adorable pictures of the couple.

Sharma and Kohli tied the knot on 11 December, 2017, after dating for many years. The wedding ceremony was held at the 800-year-old villa Borgo Funochetto in Tuscany, Italy, where the couple's family and close friends were in attendance.

“Day filled with love and friends and family. got too late to post for the gram? 6+♾️ of with my numero uno,” wrote the actress on Instagram.

The couple was accompanied by Anushka’s brother, producer Karnesh Sharma, actor Sagarika Ghatge and stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, among others on their anniversary bash. The two donned black as they celebrated the day with family and friends.

Anushka and Virat's first child, Vamika, was born in 2021. The two first met in 2013 during a commercial shoot, after which their love blossomed and then they tied the knot in 2017. Reports suggest that the parents of one are expecting their second child, however, no official confirmation came from either parties.

In a conversation with Indian cricketer Dinesh Kartik, Kohli said that Sharma changed his life. “If I hadn’t met her (Anushka), I don’t know where I would have been. She has made me believe where I am and what impact I can have through what I do. She has alleviated me as a person, and that has eventually filtered through in cricket. I couldn’t be more grateful and lucky to have a life partner like her. She is absolutely my better half.”