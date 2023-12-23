'Jaan e Jahan' Episode 1: A filmy feast of love, drama and star power!

Jaan e Jahan has orchestrated a magnificent return for Hamza Ali Abbasi to the small screen, a poetic revival where he dazzles in his newfound, svelte avatar. The drama not only reunites the dynamic duo of Ayeza Khan and Hamza but also reignites the enchantment of the iconic Pyare Afzal pairing, promising to captivate audiences once more. The inaugural episode expertly unveiled the ensemble cast, with Hamza and Ayeza casting a spell with their compelling on-screen charisma.

The supporting cast, featuring the refined talents of Savera Nadeem, Asif Raza Mir, Noor ul Hassan Mohammad, and notably the impeccable Haris Waheed as the perfect antagonist, exudes sophistication. The episode delivered a cinematic experience, leaving viewers enamoured with its filmy charm.

The audience is falling head over heels for their characters. The show's first episode has garnered praise, and viewers have shared their sentiments about this enthralling drama:

The series is broadcast on ARY Digital every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.