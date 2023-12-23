'Jaan e Jahan' Episode 1: A filmy feast of love, drama and star power!

Jaan e Jahan has orchestrated a magnificent return for Hamza Ali Abbasi to the small screen, a poetic revival where he dazzles in his newfound, svelte avatar. The drama not only reunites the dynamic duo of Ayeza Khan and Hamza but also reignites the enchantment of the iconic Pyare Afzal pairing, promising to captivate audiences once more. The inaugural episode expertly unveiled the ensemble cast, with Hamza and Ayeza casting a spell with their compelling on-screen charisma.
The supporting cast, featuring the refined talents of Savera Nadeem, Asif Raza Mir, Noor ul Hassan Mohammad, and notably the impeccable Haris Waheed as the perfect antagonist, exudes sophistication. The episode delivered a cinematic experience, leaving viewers enamoured with its filmy charm.
The audience is falling head over heels for their characters. The show's first episode has garnered praise, and viewers have shared their sentiments about this enthralling drama:
OH MY GOD!! This is happening FR! #HamzaAliAbbasi & #AyezaKhan back on screen after 10 yrs!! My magical Pyaarey Afzal duo! Thier ending felt incomplete..This makes me so elated!! @iamhumayunsaeed you beauty! Thank you for this treat!— Rimmi🌦 (@BedaTarrJaye) March 7, 2023
😭🤍 #JaanEJahan @arydigitalasia serving🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/vcDIU7kSVn
Watched the first episode of #JaanEJahan and impressed with the production value. Also, Harris Waheed is killing it, that entrance was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0HX5LOsrui— Angule (@ajolsw85254) December 22, 2023
the peak male beauty🥹🫶🏻#HamzaAliAbbasi #JaaneJahan pic.twitter.com/XUy3vJXQDo— reeshayy🇵🇸 (@beingsapphires) December 23, 2023
shehram bhai ko paigaam noori nath ki taraf se #jaanejahan pic.twitter.com/siGEwkY6Kq— f 🍉 | sam's landing day (@binroyeaansu) December 22, 2023
Deja Vu?👀— Fa. Jaan-e-Jahan era🕊️ (@forAyeza) December 21, 2023
Same dressing combination, same selection of song, same dopatta style, just shawls are accessories in both Mahnoor and Shahram part ❤️🫀🥺🤌
This is sooo Pyare Afzal coded 🥹😭#AyezaKhan #HamEza #HamzaAliAbbasi #JaaneJahan #ShehNoor pic.twitter.com/ry3gqW06Mw
The series is broadcast on ARY Digital every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.
Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281 for buying and 284 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
