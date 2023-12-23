Mahi Baloch celebrates 31st birthday in style

Mahi Baloch, a multi-talented and stunning Pakistani model and actress, has carved her name in the entertainment industry. Known for her remarkable performances in a multitude of popular Pakistani dramas, she has graced the screens with her acting prowess.

Notably, Mahi Baloch delivered a significant role in Danish Taimoor's hit drama serial 'Ishq Hai,' which aired on Ary Digital, further cementing her presence in the industry.

Baloch is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated with the latest clicks.

Revelling in her December birthday festivities, she graciously invited fans into the celebration by sharing enchanting glimpses. The visuals showcased her donning a fashion-forward ensemble — a backless top adorned with stylish puffed sleeves, paired effortlessly with edgy ripped baggy denim jeans. Completing the look, she adorned luscious golden blonde waves and complemented it with a touch of soft glam makeup.

In one of her captions, she shared a profound piece of wisdom, urging everyone to "De-Cember, De-Clutter, De-tach & De-Lete, Anything that De-values your life. Don’t bring it into 2024 "

On the work front, some of her most noteworthy appearances include 'Wo Mera Dil Tha,' 'Babul Ki Duaein Leti Ja,' and 'Phir Se Wohi Raastay.'