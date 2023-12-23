Search

Lifestyle

Mahi Baloch celebrates 31st birthday in style

Web Desk
04:32 PM | 23 Dec, 2023
Mahi Baloch celebrates 31st birthday in style
Source: Mahi Baloch (Instagram)

Mahi Baloch, a multi-talented and stunning Pakistani model and actress, has carved her name in the entertainment industry. Known for her remarkable performances in a multitude of popular Pakistani dramas, she has graced the screens with her acting prowess.

Notably, Mahi Baloch delivered a significant role in Danish Taimoor's hit drama serial 'Ishq Hai,' which aired on Ary Digital, further cementing her presence in the industry.

Baloch is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated with the latest clicks.

Revelling in her December birthday festivities, she graciously invited fans into the celebration by sharing enchanting glimpses. The visuals showcased her donning a fashion-forward ensemble — a backless top adorned with stylish puffed sleeves, paired effortlessly with edgy ripped baggy denim jeans. Completing the look, she adorned luscious golden blonde waves and complemented it with a touch of soft glam makeup.

In one of her captions, she shared a profound piece of wisdom, urging everyone to "De-Cember, De-Clutter, De-tach & De-Lete, Anything that De-values your life. Don’t bring it into 2024 "

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, some of her most noteworthy appearances include 'Wo Mera Dil Tha,' 'Babul Ki Duaein Leti Ja,' and 'Phir Se Wohi Raastay.'

Mahi Baloch stuns fans with latest pictures

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

01:14 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Anmol Baloch faces moral policing over new bold photoshoot

03:42 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

On 39th birthday, Mahira Khan pens heartfelt message for her inner ...

05:30 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Mahira Khan celebrates 39th birthday with family and friends

06:25 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

WATCH: Sajal Aly gets the cutest birthday surprise

03:22 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Hania Aamir throws birthday bash for Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz

09:52 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Taylor Swift turns heads in black leather dress at birthday ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:15 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

'Dunki' premiere: Fanfare and mixed reviews set stage for Shah Rukh Khan's final release of the year

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23rd December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee's rise continues against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281  for buying and 284 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price here - 23 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 December 2023

On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: