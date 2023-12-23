Search

Sports

Watch: Haris Rauf comes to bat without pads during BBL 13

05:10 PM | 23 Dec, 2023
Watch: Haris Rauf comes to bat without pads during BBL 13
Source: Social media

ALBURY – The ongoing Big Bash League witnessed a never seen moment in professional cricket when Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf took the crease without pads. 

The incident occurred during a match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at Lavington Sports Oval in Albury on Saturday.

Rauf rushed onto the field at No 11 with just ball remaining in the innings. He initially opted not to wear pads, gloves, and a helmet as he was stranded at the non-striker's end. 

However, the on-field umpires intervened, asking him to put on all his gear, but the batter just put on his gloves and helmets as he decided against wearing his pads. 

Haris’ move left the commentator bewildered who termed the event a “circus” during the live broadcast. 

Haris Rauf makes his way to World Cup record books, but for wrong reasons

Facebook Comments

Sports

09:19 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS: Australia bat first against Pakistan in opening Test at Perth

08:49 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

PAK VS AUS 1st test match Live Streaming Details : When And Where To ...

01:09 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Faf du Plessis hints at an international comeback during Abu Dhabi T10

06:53 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

PCB issues NOCs to Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Usama Mir for BBL ...

11:12 PM | 26 Nov, 2023

Pakistani cricketer Azam Khan fined for painting Palestinian flag on ...

07:05 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Pro Palestinian supporter runs onto the field during Australia vs ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:14 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Pack your bags as Indonesia launches 5 year multiple entry visa for tourists

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23rd December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee's rise continues against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281  for buying and 284 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price here - 23 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 December 2023

On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: