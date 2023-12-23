Watch: Haris Rauf comes to bat without pads during BBL 13

ALBURY – The ongoing Big Bash League witnessed a never seen moment in professional cricket when Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf took the crease without pads.

The incident occurred during a match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at Lavington Sports Oval in Albury on Saturday.

Rauf rushed onto the field at No 11 with just ball remaining in the innings. He initially opted not to wear pads, gloves, and a helmet as he was stranded at the non-striker's end.

No gloves, pads or helmet on 🤣



Haris Rauf was caught by surprise at the end of the Stars innings!@KFCAustralia #BucketMoment #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/ZR9DeP8YhW — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2023

However, the on-field umpires intervened, asking him to put on all his gear, but the batter just put on his gloves and helmets as he decided against wearing his pads.

Haris’ move left the commentator bewildered who termed the event a “circus” during the live broadcast.