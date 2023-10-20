Mahi Baloch stuns fans with latest pictures

Mahi Baloch, a multi-talented and stunning Pakistani model and actress, has carved her name in the entertainment industry. Known for her remarkable performances in a multitude of popular Pakistani dramas, Mahi has graced the screens with her acting prowess.
Some of her most noteworthy appearances include 'Wo Mera Dil Tha,' 'Babul Ki Duaein Leti Ja,' and 'Phir Se Wohi Raastay.' Notably, Mahi Baloch delivered a significant role in Danish Taimoor's hit drama serial 'Ishq Hai,' which aired on Ary Digital, further cementing her presence in the industry.
Beyond her acting talents, Mahi Baloch is an adventurer at heart and an ardent traveler who captures the essence of her exciting life on her social media platforms. Her posts often feature her globetrotting escapades, hotel experiences, and cherished moments spent with friends. Mahi is also a fitness enthusiast, embracing both gym workouts and yoga sessions as integral parts of her lifestyle. Her Instagram account serves as a window to her intriguing activities, keeping her fanbase well-informed and engaged.
Recently, Mahi shared captivating yoga reels on her Instagram, showcasing her dedication to physical wellness. Additionally, she delighted her followers with glimpses of a dinner soirée with friends, allowing her fans to revel in her vibrant social life. As we present a collection of Mahi Baloch's latest stylish photographs, take a moment to explore the world of this dynamic Pakistani actress through her Instagram reels, which reflect her captivating journey and engaging lifestyle."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.35
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.7
|345.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.15
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|164.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200.5
|202.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Friday, October 20, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs181,290.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
