Acclaimed Pakistani artist Shahid Jalal passes away at 72
06:31 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
Share
Renowned Pakistani artist Shahid Jalal breathed his last at the age of 72 in Lahore today.
Shahid Jalal, famed for his oil landscapes, passed away in Lahore today. He was 72. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.— Newsweek Pakistan (@NewsweekPak) August 18, 2020
Born in 1948, Jalal was the brother of Pakistani- American historian Ayesha Jalal.
All of his masterpieces are inspired by nature. Most of his finest work displayed the vivid colours of landscapes, gardens and flowers.
The ‘Pride of Performance’ recipient dedicated himself to art after his retirement. Jalal was an accountant by profession.
Stay tuned for more updates!
- Pakistan cannot accept Israel, says PM Imran11:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Senate passes two other bills related to FATF11:11 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Two more pilots approach LHC against licenses' suspension10:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Pakistani-American astrophysicist named Dean of famed MIT School Of ...10:16 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Gold rate bounces back to Rs122,300 per tola09:45 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
Acclaimed Pakistani artist Shahid Jalal passes away at 72
06:31 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Send books to Balochistan, they’re building reading rooms: Paulo ...05:22 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Aijaz Aslam pens an emotional note about suicide awareness and ...04:22 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Sony Nigam, Hadiya Hashmi interact in live session03:52 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020