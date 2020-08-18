Acclaimed Pakistani artist Shahid Jalal passes away at 72

Renowned Pakistani artist Shahid Jalal breathed his last at the age of 72 in Lahore today.

Born in 1948, Jalal was the brother of Pakistani- American historian Ayesha Jalal.

All of his masterpieces are inspired by nature. Most of his finest work displayed the vivid colours of landscapes, gardens and flowers.

The ‘Pride of Performance’ recipient dedicated himself to art after his retirement. Jalal was an accountant by profession.

