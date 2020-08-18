Shah Mahmood Qureshi 'slaps' Azam Khan after heated argument
07:05 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
Shah Mahmood Qureshi 'slaps' Azam Khan after heated argument
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reportedly slapped the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Azam Khan, after a heated argument.

Both the top officials engaged in a verbal conflict that resulted in an alleged physical altercation, Abb Tak News reported on Tuesday. Following the argument, the foreign minister also reportedly approached the prime minister to complain about Khan’s behaviour, the local TV channel claimed. 

As per the media outlet report, the minister wanted to meet Imran when Azam Khan stopped him outside the office. This is when Qureshi lost his temper and slapped him. 

Qureshi has reportedly expressed his disappointment at not being allowed to enter the office premises. He was invited to PM's office to celebrate the completion of 2 years of this government in office. Azam Khan reportedly had no knowledge of any meeting and this led to a quarrel between him and Qureshi.

On the other hand, the Foreign Office has rejected the report saying that no such incident took place.

However, Shahbaz Gill, the PM's spokesperson denied the incident and termed the report absolutely fake.

