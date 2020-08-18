Gold rate bounces back to Rs122,300 per tola
09:45 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
KARACHI - The gold price has increased again as a tola rose by Rs2,900 to reach Rs122,300 in Pakistan, according to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA) list issued on Tuesday.
Earlier, in Pakistan, a tola of gold reached an all-time high of Rs132,000 on August 8. But it fell to as low as Rs119,000 on August 13.
Gold prices have shown resilience because the reasons for uncertainty have not been alleviated completely. The yellow metal is considered a safe investment during uncertain times.
