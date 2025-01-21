Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan secures $1b loan from Middle Eastern banks: FinMin

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb revealed on Tuesday that Pakistan has secured terms for a $1 billion loan from two Middle Eastern banks.

The loans, carrying interest rates between 6 to 7 percent, comprise a bilateral agreement and a trade financing arrangement, both with short-term durations of up to one year.

Aurangzeb disclosed the development during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing that this funding aligns with Pakistan’s broader objective to raise $4 billion from Middle Eastern commercial banks by the next fiscal year, as stated by State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad.

Expressing optimism about Pakistan’s financial prospects, Aurangzeb shared plans to engage credit rating agencies to aim for an upgrade to a single B rating. “I hope to see progress in this regard before the fiscal year concludes in June,” he noted.

Currently rated in the “junk” category, Pakistan has shown gradual improvements this year. Moody’s upgraded the nation’s credit rating to Caa2 in August, citing better macroeconomic stability, while Fitch elevated it to CCC+ in July following Pakistan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The $7 billion IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF), secured in September 2024, underpins Pakistan’s stabilization measures. Aurangzeb expressed confidence in meeting the program’s requirements ahead of its first review in February 2025.

Additionally, Pakistan has requested $1 billion from the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) to fund climate initiatives, with discussions set to advance during the upcoming IMF mission. Aurangzeb hopes this process will conclude within six to nine months.

The announcement underscores Pakistan’s commitment to tackling its financial challenges and enhancing its global economic standing.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 21 January 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
 

