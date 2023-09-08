Search

Hania Aamir and Ahmed Ali Akbar set hearts aflutter with latest photoshoot for Ali Xeeshan

Maheen Khawaja 02:32 PM | 8 Sep, 2023
Hania Aamir and Ahmed Ali Akbar set hearts aflutter with latest photoshoot for Ali Xeeshan
Source: Instagram

Hania Aamir and Ahmed Ali Akbar have not only captured the hearts of audiences but have also garnered substantial acclaim for their exceptional talent and contributions to the world of entertainment.

Akbar, in particular, achieved meteoric fame with his unforgettable portrayal of Parizaad in the immensely successful drama series, "Parizaad." His nuanced performance and the depth he brought to the character propelled him into the limelight, earning him the adoration of fans and critics alike. With each project he undertakes, Ahmed consistently chooses scripts that challenge him as an actor, further solidifying his position as a true luminary in the industry.

Similarly, Aamir's journey to the zenith of the entertainment world has been nothing short of remarkable. Her portrayal of Hala in the widely acclaimed series "Mere Humsafar" catapulted her to international stardom. Her ability to convey the intricacies of her characters with authenticity has endeared her to a global audience, and her star continues to ascend.

Excitement reached a fever pitch when news broke of a collaborative venture between these two exceptional talents—a fashion shoot that promised to showcase their chemistry and charisma.

Their latest endeavour saw Hania and Ahmed stepping into the spotlight as the faces of a captivating fashion campaign by the renowned designer Ali Xeeshan. Draped in resplendent traditional attire, the dynamic duo brought a kaleidoscope of colours to life, injecting vivacity and exuberance into the visual narrative. With hues of black, shades of yellow, and bursts of red, their fashion shoot was a true feast for the eyes.

Fans showered the stars with heart emojis and compliments in the comment section. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-08/1694164003-6061.jpeg

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha. 

As for Akbar, he was recently seen in Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Tajdeed e Wafa, Ehd E Wafa, Parizaad, and Idiot.

'Art has no boundaries,' Ali Xeeshan on designing wedding dress for Indian actress Swara Bhasker

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

