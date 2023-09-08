Search

Pakistani rupee continues recovery against US dollar

02:50 PM | 8 Sep, 2023
KARACHI – The Pakistan rupee continued to thrash US dollar in both interbank and open markets on Thursday after it witnessed record low in over past few days.

During intraday trading, the foreign currency depreciated by Rs2.44 as it is currently being traded at Rs302.50 in the interbank market amid hopes that rupee would registered more gains.

In the open market, the greenback has shed Rs4 to drop to Rs304 against rupee.

A day earlier, the rupee gained Rs2.03 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs304.94 against the previous day’s closing of 306.97.

In the open market, the dollar came down to Rs307 after rupee strengthened by Rs5, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).

The government has launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling, hoarding to prevent damages to the national economy.

The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304 307
Euro EUR 328.7 332
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.15 387
U.A.E Dirham AED 86.5 87
Saudi Riyal SAR 81.2 82
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.84 824.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 229 231
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.76 44.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.28 2.36
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.65 994.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.42 182.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 344.14 346.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,640.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,250 PKR 2,648
Karachi PKR 207,200 PKR 2,648
Islamabad PKR 207,300 PKR 2,648
Peshawar PKR 207,350 PKR 2,648
Quetta PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Sialkot PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Attock PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Gujranwala PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Jehlum PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Multan PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Bahawalpur PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Gujrat PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Nawabshah PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Chakwal PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Hyderabad PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Nowshehra PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Sargodha PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Faisalabad PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Mirpur PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648

