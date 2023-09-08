Pakistani rupee continues recovery against US dollar

KARACHI – The Pakistan rupee continued to thrash US dollar in both interbank and open markets on Thursday after it witnessed record low in over past few days.

During intraday trading, the foreign currency depreciated by Rs2.44 as it is currently being traded at Rs302.50 in the interbank market amid hopes that rupee would registered more gains.

In the open market, the greenback has shed Rs4 to drop to Rs304 against rupee.

A day earlier, the rupee gained Rs2.03 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs304.94 against the previous day’s closing of 306.97.

In the open market, the dollar came down to Rs307 after rupee strengthened by Rs5, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).

The government has launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling, hoarding to prevent damages to the national economy.

The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.