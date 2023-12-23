WATCH: Ayeza Khan gives a glimpse into her character for 'Jan-e-Jahan'

Acclaimed Pakistani actress, Ayeza Khan, has proven once again that she is the true queen of television industry and the internet.

Holding the title of the most followed Pakistani actor in the entire industry, Khan's grandeur and stardom speak for themselves, but nothing could top her impeccable acting prowess. With back to back critical and commercial successes, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star is ready to wear the crown with her latest television serial, Jan-e-Jahan.

Starring opposite her Pyaray Afzal co-star, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Khan has once again managed to keep the audience glued to the screen. Boasting 13 million followers on the picture-sharing app, the Tum Kon Piya star has been sharing glimpses of her character Mahnoor from Jan-e-Jahan, anticipating the fans.

With her recent insight into her bubbly character, the Mehar Posh star has stolen the spotlight all for herself. Garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and comments from social media, Khan's latest project is already making waves in the industry.

In tandem with her upcoming character's virtual introduction to her millions of audience, the Chaand Tara actress's sartorial choice was also impeccable. Donning a desi outfit for her effervescent personality, Khan stayed true to the character's essence.

Serving Desi Barbie look, Khan's oh-so-gorgeous look featured a pink short kurti paired with gharara and featured gold embroidery. The actress complemented the look with statement gold jhumkay to give it a touch of desi regalia.

Social media users were smitten with the star's gorgeous look and dropped compliments in the comments.

