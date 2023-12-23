WATCH: Ayeza Khan gives a glimpse into her character for 'Jan-e-Jahan'

Acclaimed Pakistani actress, Ayeza Khan, has proven once again that she is the true queen of television industry and the internet.
Holding the title of the most followed Pakistani actor in the entire industry, Khan's grandeur and stardom speak for themselves, but nothing could top her impeccable acting prowess. With back to back critical and commercial successes, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star is ready to wear the crown with her latest television serial, Jan-e-Jahan.
Starring opposite her Pyaray Afzal co-star, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Khan has once again managed to keep the audience glued to the screen. Boasting 13 million followers on the picture-sharing app, the Tum Kon Piya star has been sharing glimpses of her character Mahnoor from Jan-e-Jahan, anticipating the fans.
With her recent insight into her bubbly character, the Mehar Posh star has stolen the spotlight all for herself. Garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and comments from social media, Khan's latest project is already making waves in the industry.
In tandem with her upcoming character's virtual introduction to her millions of audience, the Chaand Tara actress's sartorial choice was also impeccable. Donning a desi outfit for her effervescent personality, Khan stayed true to the character's essence.
Serving Desi Barbie look, Khan's oh-so-gorgeous look featured a pink short kurti paired with gharara and featured gold embroidery. The actress complemented the look with statement gold jhumkay to give it a touch of desi regalia.
Social media users were smitten with the star's gorgeous look and dropped compliments in the comments.
Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281 for buying and 284 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
