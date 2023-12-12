'Lights, Camera, Baby!’ Sarwat Gillani stuns in pregnancy photoshoot

In a spellbinding exhibition of maternal grace and timeless beauty, the acclaimed actress Sarwat Gilani graced the cover of the Sunday Times magazine, casting a luminous glow in a stunning photoshoot that celebrated the journey of her pregnancy.

The Joyland star, who had joyously revealed her third pregnancy at the prestigious 22nd Lux Style Awards a few months ago, once again captivated audiences with her ethereal charm. The magazine cover, adorned with the enchanting tagline "Sarwat Gilani shines in the spotlight of motherhood," showcased the actress in a flowing lilac satin gown, elegantly cradling her blossoming belly and radiating an undeniable sense of joy.

The meticulous artistry of her impeccable makeup and the expertly styled locks, courtesy of Nabila Salon, added an extra layer of glamour to the already enchanting photoshoot. The accompanying caption beneath the cover exclaimed with admiration, highlighting Gilani's illustrious career spanning hit drama serials, blockbuster films, critically acclaimed web series, and even contributions to Oscar contenders.



Gilani entered showbiz with Dil Ki Madham Boliyan in 2005, and later starred in Malal. She has many hit projects including Azar Ki Ayegi Baraat, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, and Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan.