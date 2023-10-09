Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza are expecting another child

Pakistani celebrity couple Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza are gearing up for their third bundle of joy. The delightful revelation was made on Instagram, amidst the glamour of the 22nd Lux Style Awards, and it's taking the entertainment world by storm.

In a picture-perfect moment, Gilani took to her Instagram to share the joyful news, captioning it, "Couldn't think of a better picture to announce our new arrival! Celebrating together the biggest joy of now and the future."

The heartwarming snapshot featured the beaming actress alongside her Joyland film cast and director, Saim Sadiq, with a radiant baby bump stealing the spotlight.

Aisha Malik, Mahira Khan Frieha Altaf, Ghana Ali, Amna Ilyas, and Mira Sethi were among the stars who showered the couple with blessings on their Instagram post.

Gilani married Fahad Mirza, a fellow actor and plastic surgeon on August 18, 2014, and currently have two children.