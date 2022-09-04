Azekah Daniels walks off talk show in tears

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani actress Azekah Daniel fell prey to on-air bullying and mockery. Daniel reportedly walked off the show in tears.

The news shook the internet to the core while netizens heavily flaked the show's producers and host for subjecting their guest to sugarcoated insults. It is also suggested that Daniel was offended due to the nature of the jokes cracked.

Daniel took to Twitter and clarified the reason for walking off the talk show's set. The Cheekh actress schooled the ignorant lot on the internet of being oblivious to the fine line between joking and bullying. The Noor Jehan actress showed her disapproval over the recent event.

She stated, “So today I walked out of a show because some comedians clearly don’t understand the difference between humour or degrading someone. Tears rolled down as I left the set full of people. Jokes are meant to be funny not hurt someone’s feelings.”

Daniel sought validation from netizens who supported her thoroughly. The keyboard warriors validated the Ishq Zahe Naseeb for walking off and taking no more of the cruelty of the talk show.

Daniel is a hardworking actress who debuted in 2015 and paved her way to becoming one of the top actresses in Pakistan. Often seen portraying supporting roles, the Malaal-e-Yaar actress managed to gain immense love and recognition from the audience.