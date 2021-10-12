Hareem Farooq opens up about her relationship with Ali Rehman Khan
Web Desk
05:04 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Hareem Farooq opens up about her relationship with Ali Rehman Khan
Share

Hareem Farooq and Gohar Mumtaz made an appearance on Time Out with Ahsan Khan to talk about the way they navigate the showbiz industry, as well as their personal lives.

The Heer Man Ja star has proved her acting prowess through television, theatre and films. Her onscreen chemistry with co-star Ali Rehman Khan has been adored by the fans which gave birth to rumours offscreen.

Now, the 29-year-old has finally opened about her relationship with the Khaas actor. During an impromptu question and answer session, the Ahsan Khan asked why Hareem didn’t attend the show with Ali to which she replied, “Me and Ali Rehman Khan are very close friends, we have done a lot of back to back projects. It seemed that only we two are together so I took a little break, I have done three big projects with Ali, it is that I choose Ali always because we get along together well”

Further, she added, “Off-screen we do a lot of fights but I don’t know why we have such a good chemistry on the screen”. Laughingly, she also added that the Janaan star will be super happy after knowing that he’s being discussed here.

On the work front, Ali has been highly lauded for his spectacular performance in the drama serial Laapata.

Hareem Farooq and Goher Mumtaz steal hearts with ... 05:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

Pakistani actor and singer-songwriter Gohar Mumtaz's soulful compositions have been always been loved by his massive ...

More From This Category
Hira Khan reveals her casting couch experience
04:40 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out the racist culture ...
04:10 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Nora Fatehi's new dance video goes viral
03:40 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Mira Sethi bashes trolls for criticising female ...
02:33 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Mahira Khan under fire for wearing backless dress ...
03:10 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Celebrities mourn the death of nuclear scientist ...
06:55 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Farooq opens up about her relationship with Ali Rehman Khan
05:04 PM | 12 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr