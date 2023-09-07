Here’s how Pakistan can qualify for Asia Cup final if knock-out games disrupted by rain

LAHORE – Clouds of uncertainty looms over Super Four stage games of the Asia Cup 2023 due to weather conditions in Colombo but chances are bright for Pakistan to qualify for the final round.

A day earlier, Pakistan maintained their winning momentum as they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in first Super 4 match, strengthening their positions and net run rate on the points table.

The team green will now take on India in its second Super 4 match on September 10 and Sri Lanka on September 14.

Colombo is set to host six Super Four matches amid rain forecast. If the matches are washed out, there will be strong chance that Pakistan will qualify for the final round. However, India and Sri Lanka can land in trouble in such situation as both teams hold three points each.

One of the team with higher net run rate will qualify for the final round. If both teams tie at the run rate, the final decision will be taken through toss.

Bangladesh have faced defeat in one Super Four match and any washout could knock them out of the race for final game.

Meanwhile, both teams will be declared joint winner if the final match on September 17 is washed out by rain.