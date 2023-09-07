Gold price in Pakistan sees a massive fall on fourth consecutive day

KARACHI – Gold prices plunged in domestic market on Thursday inline with downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs5,800 to close at Rs216,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold plunged by Rs4,972 to settle at Rs185,614, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $9 to settle at $1,931 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,314.81 per 10 grams, respectively.