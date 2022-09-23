Zara Noor Abbas stuns fans with new dance video
02:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has managed to earn a name for herself with her sheer hard work in a short span of time in the entertainment vicinity.

The Parey Hut Love actor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Nowadays, Zara has been spotted having fun at the rehearsals for Hum Awards 2022 and dancing her heart out.

'Tik tok tik tok. ????????⛑

#Humawards2022

#72hourstogo@humtvpakistanofficial @urwatistic@parthdani_', captioned the End e Wafa star.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.

