FIA closes inquiry into money laundering case against Gen Bajwa’s close relative

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has closed an inquiry into suspicious transactions by Sabir Hameed Mithu, a close relative of former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
The inquiry was wrapped up after Sabir, who runs a property business, appeared before the investigators and managed to "satisfy" them about his innocence by presenting his tax record, bank statements, details of property, cars and offshore companies.
Reports said the investigation agency had launched a probe against Sabir after receiving complaints against him. When the matter was probed, the FIA officials found no evidence against him.
Earlier this month, the FIA had summoned Sabir on October 23 for interrogation in the case.
According to a notice issued by the FIA, Sabir had been summoned in connection with “an ongoing criminal investigation on the allegation of high volume of suspicious transactions into your bank accounts contrary to the declared business profile”.
Gen Bajwa's son is married to Sabir's daughter.
The FIA notice said that Sabir owns 19 bank accounts, 14 Pakistani and 5 foreign, and Rs5.34 billion transactions have been made into these accounts.
The FIA had also asked Sabir to bring the record of the countries he visited, the records of his offshore companies as well as Shell Companies. The FIA had also asked Sabir to provide details of his properties inside Pakistan and abroad, cars and the record of sale and purchase of the foreign currencies.
Sabir had also been asked to submit the record of the Pakistani currency and foreign currencies he and his family members declared at the airports.
