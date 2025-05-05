Lahore Cops caught on camera Kidnapping, Extorting Sukkur businessman (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Sheer abuse of power continues in Lahore, Pakistan’ second largest city, where uniformed personnel of Muhafiz Force from Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station kidnapped and extorted a businessman who had arrived from Sukkur for business deal.

Five police personnel abducted the businessman and assaulted him, besides threatening to kill him in staged encounter. The victim was reportedly subjected to severe physical torture while in custody.

FIR stated that five police officers forcibly took man to an ATM, where they coerced him into withdrawing Rs1lac under threats.

The incident sparked outrgae online as CCTV footage exposed actions of the law enforcers. A, formal case has been registered at the Old Anarkali Police Station against the involved personnel.

Police officials have confirmed that the officers involved in the crime have been identified. Raids are currently underway to apprehend them.

This incident raised serious concerns about accountability and abuse of authority within Punjab police.