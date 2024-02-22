Search

Punjab police harness AI-based Facial Recognition to trace criminals

05:07 PM | 22 Feb, 2024
LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab police collaborate on the Safe City Project. The project aims to prevent crimes in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala through state-of-the-art technology. 

This includes an Artificial Intelligence-based Facial Recognition System, an Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, and a Tag and Trace System, according to a press release issued by PITB on Thursday.

The project's progress was reviewed during a meeting led by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, with the presence of PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Afzal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, and other senior officials. During the meeting, Chairman Faisal Yousaf expressed his appreciation for the team's success in executing the project within record time. He congratulated the PITB Software Engineering Wing for developing an indigenous solution.

He announced during an event that "The Automatic Number Plate Registration Control System (ANPR) uses advanced technology to capture and record license plate information. This enables efficient monitoring and identification of vehicles involved in criminal activities."

The surveillance system consists of a network of strategically placed cameras that scan license plates and compare them with a centralized database in real time. The system alerts authorities if there are any anomalies or violations.

By integrating with existing law enforcement infrastructure, the system plays a crucial role in reducing vehicle-related crimes, ensuring compliance with traffic regulations, and promoting safer roads for all citizens in Punjab.

Moreover, an Artificial Intelligence-based Facial Recognition System captures pictures. It compares them with a vast database, including 16 million records and photos from the driving licenses branch, 1.8 million records from the Crime Record Branch, 1.3 million from the Punjab Khidmat Marakaz, and 300,000 records of accused individuals and criminals from Punjab prisons. This system helps law enforcement personnel identify and trace suspects detected through CCTV cameras and other sources.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted that these cutting-edge systems were developed in line with international standards, offering a cost-effective solution implemented in an incredibly short time locally. The PITB chief also hinted at the swift implementation of similar security systems in more cities across Punjab, promoting Artificial Intelligence for enhanced public safety.

