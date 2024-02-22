WATCH — Ayushman Khurrana enjoys Aashir Wajahat's Sadqay on Instagram

Looks like Pakistani singers have charmed stars across border once again!
In a surprising turn of events, Pakistani singers Aashir and Nayel Wajahat and Nehal Naseem had Indian actor Ayushman Khurrana enjoying an Instagram reel of his fan edit with Lollywood stars' song in the background.
Khurrana, who is one of the most promising stars in the wide constellation of the Indian entertainment fraternity, is the recipient of many accolades and enjoys a plethora of commercially and critically successful films in his bank.
Apart from his acting career, Khurrana is also a well known singer having lent his voice for a number of songs including Ab Teri Baari, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, Arrey Pyaar Kar Le, Kinni Soni He, Maafi, O Sweetie Sweetie, and Rataan Kaaliyan being the most recent.
With a keen eye for good music, Khurrana was quick to share the reel on his Instagram story section. This led to a wider audience enjoying the Wajahat brothers and Naseem's catchy music track.
The song titled Sadqay is a collaboration between Aashir Wajahat, Nayel Wajahat, and Nehal Naseem. The song has become a massive hit among social media users.
Aashir and Nayel Wajahat are the sons of acclaimed Pakistani director and producer Wajahat Rauf. Aashir is also an actor by profession having recently done John opposite Romaisa Khan. He was also seen in Karachi Se Lahore, Chhalawa, Lahore Se Agay, and Main Kukkoo Aur Woh. He has also sung Yaaden, Ranjhna, Chal Chalein Kaheen, Saaz E Dil, Le Chalein, Khwaab, Kyun, Naach, Tanha, Toota Taara, and Zara Si Laga Lo.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
