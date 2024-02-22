WATCH — Ayushman Khurrana enjoys Aashir Wajahat's Sadqay on Instagram

Looks like Pakistani singers have charmed stars across border once again!

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistani singers Aashir and Nayel Wajahat and Nehal Naseem had Indian actor Ayushman Khurrana enjoying an Instagram reel of his fan edit with Lollywood stars' song in the background.

Khurrana, who is one of the most promising stars in the wide constellation of the Indian entertainment fraternity, is the recipient of many accolades and enjoys a plethora of commercially and critically successful films in his bank.

Apart from his acting career, Khurrana is also a well known singer having lent his voice for a number of songs including Ab Teri Baari, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, Arrey Pyaar Kar Le, Kinni Soni He, Maafi, O Sweetie Sweetie, and Rataan Kaaliyan being the most recent.

With a keen eye for good music, Khurrana was quick to share the reel on his Instagram story section. This led to a wider audience enjoying the Wajahat brothers and Naseem's catchy music track.

The song titled Sadqay is a collaboration between Aashir Wajahat, Nayel Wajahat, and Nehal Naseem. The song has become a massive hit among social media users.

Aashir and Nayel Wajahat are the sons of acclaimed Pakistani director and producer Wajahat Rauf. Aashir is also an actor by profession having recently done John opposite Romaisa Khan. He was also seen in Karachi Se Lahore, Chhalawa, Lahore Se Agay, and Main Kukkoo Aur Woh. He has also sung Yaaden, Ranjhna, Chal Chalein Kaheen, Saaz E Dil, Le Chalein, Khwaab, Kyun, Naach, Tanha, Toota Taara, and Zara Si Laga Lo.