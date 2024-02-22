Search

Revised school timings in Punjab announced

06:13 PM | 22 Feb, 2024
Revised school timings in Punjab announced
LAHORE – The education department in Punjab recently issued new timings for all public and private schools across the province

The official notification issued in January stated that the new school timings will come into effect from February 1 till April 15. 

The boys’ schools will open at 8:30am and close at 2:30pm while the timings for girls’ schools will be 8:15am to 2:15 pm on weekdays, it said.

It added that the boys schools will close at 12:15pm while girls’ schools at 12. 

However, schools operating in two shifts will run first shift from 8am to 12:15pm. The second shift will start at 12:30 and end at 5pm. 

Earlier in January, the education department of Punjab had extended already notified school timings for winter season till January 31, 2024, keeping in view the weather conditions.

Punjab announces relaxation in school uniform restriction

