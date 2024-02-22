Imran Khan decides to write letter to IMF over polls rigging in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has decided to write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to highlight alleged rigging in the Feb 8 general elections, said party leader Barrister Ali Zafar.
While talking to media outside Adiala Jail, he said that the global lender, European Union and other international organizations work in a country where there is good governance. He added that holding transparent elections is the basic requirement of democracy that can ensure good governance.
He alleged that the mandate of public was stolen through rigging in elections as winners were converted into losers on Feb 8.
Ali Zafar said every organisation would avoid giving loan to a country where elections are rigged, adding that the PTI would demand, in the letter, an independent audit team to probe the allegations of fraud in elections.
PTI and other political parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) have been leveling allegations of rigging since the polsl were held on Feb 8. They have also demanded a resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.
Cash-strapped Pakistan secured a short-term $3 billion bailout package from the IMF last year which helped it avert a default. It will run out next month and the new administration will eye to secure another and bigger programme.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
