Teen Tennis Sensation Mikaeel Ali Baig: A Beacon of Hope for Pakistan

Amidst the prevailing trend of brain drain in Pakistan, with numerous professionals seeking opportunities abroad, 14-year-old Mikaeel Ali Baig emerges as a shining example of talent and patriotism. This American Pakistani tennis prodigy has not only made waves on the tennis courts internationally but also expressed his unwavering determination to contribute positively to his homeland.
Mikaeel's journey in tennis is a testament to his exceptional skill and dedication. With a track record of impressive victories, including six national titles in Pakistan, three consecutive championships in Japan, two in Tajikistan, and numerous accolades in the USA, Mikaeel has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. His achievements in 2023 have further solidified his reputation, earning him a spot among the top 30 U14 players in the USA and the third-highest ranking in Florida.
The young athlete's commitment extends beyond the tennis courts; his humanitarian efforts have earned him the prestigious Pride of Pakistan award from ISPR in 2022. Despite the financial and logistical challenges faced by Mikaeel and his family, they remain resolute, supported by a community that believes in his potential, including notable figures and organizations within the Pakistani sports fraternity.
Mikaeel's recent selection for the 16U Davis Cup Junior team, following his standout performance in the trials, marks a significant milestone in his career. As he prepares to represent Pakistan in the upcoming ASIAN Tournament in Sri Lanka, Mikaeel stands as a symbol of hope and resilience.
In a time when the narrative around Pakistan's future often leans towards pessimism, Mikaeel Ali Baig's story injects a much-needed dose of optimism. His achievements and aspirations serve as a powerful reminder of the talent that Pakistan possesses and the potential for positive change. As the nation rallies behind Mikaeel and his teammates, his story encourages a belief in the brighter prospects for Pakistan's human capital.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.