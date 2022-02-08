PAKvAUS: Australia announce full-strength Test squad for Pakistan tour

No Aussie players opted to withdraw from Pakistan tour

09:49 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
PAKvAUS: Australia announce full-strength Test squad for Pakistan tour
SYDNEY – Cricket Australia has unveiled a full-strength Test squad as Aussies are set to visit Pakistan for the first time in nearly 24 years.

Reports in local media said the much-anticipated tour will start in Rawalpindi, with the opening game to be played from March 4–8 and the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29–April 5.

Top Aussie players Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Swepson are part of an 18-member squad, while spinner Ashton Agar's name is the only addition from the extended group of players that won the Ashes series against England.

The full squad included Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

No players from the Oceanian side opted to withdraw from the tour to South Asian country while the squads for other formats will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to announce the Test squad for the upcoming home series against Australia.

The test matches will be part of the World Test Championship and the ODIs will be counted toward World Cup Super League, per reports.

PCB announces revised schedule of Australia’s ... 02:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced a revised schedule for the Australia cricket ...

Australia played the last test series in Pakistan in 1998 and since then Islamabad has hosted Kangaroos four times in Sri Lanka and UAE.

Schedule

27 February – Arrival in Islamabad

4-8 March – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

12-16 March – 2nd Test, Karachi

21-25 March – 3rd Test, Lahore

29 March – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

31 March – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

