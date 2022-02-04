PCB announces revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced a revised schedule for the Australia cricket team’s tour of Pakistan during the current calendar year.

The tour — which will be Australia’s first in 24 years — is set to start and end in Rawalpindi with the opening Test to be played from March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5, a statement from the PCB said.

The tour will comprise three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I.

The change in the first Test venue means that the second Test will be played in Karachi from 12-16 March and the third in Lahore from 21-25 March.

“The schedule has been revised to ease logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid Pakistan Day rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March,” the statement said.

The statement said the two cricket boards have also agreed that the Australia Test side will complete their isolation in Australia, before arriving in Islamabad on 27 February on a chartered flight.

After a one-day room isolation, team Australia will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, the statement read.

Australia’s white-ball players are expected to arrive in Lahore on March 24 following isolation in their home country.

After a one-day isolation upon arrival, they will integrate with other members of the side and travel to Islamabad for the first ODI in Rawalpindi on March 29, the statement said.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs are linked to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League from which the top eight sides, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Revised schedule:

Feb 27 – Arrival in Islamabad

Mar 4-8 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

Mar 12-16 – 2nd Test, Karachi

Mar 21-25 – 3rd Test, Lahore

Mar 29 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

Mar 31 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

Apr 5 – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi

Apr 6 – Departure