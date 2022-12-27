‘Not a fixer like you’: Fahad Mustafa trolls Danish Kaneria for taking a dig at Shahid Afridi

ISLAMABAD – Several former players have reacted to a top-level change in Pakistan cricket administration as Najam Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja.

The development comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nominated a 14-member management committee led by Sethi to run PCB affairs and now the new chairman has picked former cricket player Shahid Afridi as interim chief selector.

The surprising appointment has also raised eyebrows and former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria is the latest member to join the online debate.

Kaneria, who was handed a lifetime ban in 2012 for spot-fixing, seems irked with the new changes as he reacted strongly. In a social media post, Danish trolled Shahid Afridi, calling him ‘Chief Selector’.

His post garnered thousands of likes however many slammed him over his past. Actor Fahad Mustafa also reacted to Kaneria’s tweet and said “And clearly he is not a fixer like you.”

And clearly not a Fixer like you 😊 https://t.co/yrbkRyOZFa — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) December 25, 2022

Kaneria’s post also draws a lot of heat as social media users slammed him over his derogatory remarks about former star player Shahid Afridi. Check some of the reactions: