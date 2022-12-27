Winter vacations extended for one week in Lahore schools

LAHORE – Amid the worsening air quality, Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered the authorities to extend winter vacations for another week in Punjab capital Lahore.

Justice Shahid Kareem heard a petition on anti-smog measures and directed the educational institutions to extend winter holidays. The judge also directed officials to issue a notification in this regard in compliance with the court order.

The member judicial commission apprised the Lahore court that he informed education department as per the directions of the court but the department has not issued a notification regarding extension so far.

Last week, Azhar Siddiqui pleaded with the court to order for extending the winter vacations till the second week of January. After arguments, the court directed the Members Judicial Commission to talk to the Education Department about extending holidays.

Initially, Punjab School Education Department announced winter vacations for all state-run and private schools across the province from December 24 to December 31, and with the latest announcement, the winter vacations will be extended till January 8.

The development comes as metropolis remained among the top most polluted cities as polluters were also seen on a rampage in the second largest city. With unhealthy air quality, citizens especially children and the elderly complained of breathing issues, coughing, and itching and redness in eyes.