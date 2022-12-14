Punjab announces winter vacation for schools

05:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Punjab announces winter vacation for schools
LAHORE – The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced the winter vacation schedule for all state-run and private educational institutions in the province.

The department has issued a notification, stating that all schools across the province will be closed from Dec 24 till Dec 31.

“All Schools (Public and Private) shall reopen on Monday 2nd January 2023 resuming a full/normal week for all classes,” reads the notification.

The Sindh and Balochsitan governments have already announced schedule for winter vacation for schools in their provinces. 

