Punjab announces winter vacation for schools

LAHORE – The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced the winter vacation schedule for all state-run and private educational institutions in the province.

The department has issued a notification, stating that all schools across the province will be closed from Dec 24 till Dec 31.

“All Schools (Public and Private) shall reopen on Monday 2nd January 2023 resuming a full/normal week for all classes,” reads the notification.

The Sindh and Balochsitan governments have already announced schedule for winter vacation for schools in their provinces.