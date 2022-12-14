Bilal Saeed to make a comeback with new music

Noor Fatima
06:02 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Bilal Saeed to make a comeback with new music
Source: Bilal Saeed (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's celebrated singer Bilal Saeed announced a treat for his millions of fans on the occasion of his 34th birthday.

The musical number marks Saeed's latest song after three long years. The 12 Saal singer took to Instagram to announce the big news. 

The Baari singer's fans fell in love with the catchy song and went on a streaming spree on social media platforms also sharing their excitement. 

Thanking his fans, Saeed stated, “Thank you for the beautiful birthday wishes. I have been so blessed to experience immense love! Thank you for the constant support. You guys have stood by me since ‘12 saal’. ‘3 Saal’ is a gift for my fans something really close to my heart is yours now.”

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-14/bilal-saeed-to-make-a-comeback-with-new-music-1671022114-7382.jpeg

API Response: No news found against this URL

For those unversed, the talented star's collaboration with Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan crossed more than a million views becoming a global success.

On the work front, Saeed's recent songs include Lambiya Judaiyn, Raanjha Ban Jana, Baari, Chaskay, Qubool, and Uchiyaan Dewaraan (Baari 2).

Bilal Saeed releases his latest track ‘The ... 04:00 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

Renowned Pakistani singer-songwriter, music producer and composer Bilal Saeed's latest track “The Umbrella ...

More From This Category
Headliners, trailblazers, trendsetters - Celebs ...
11:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Ahmed Ali Akbar records eerie sounds while ...
04:35 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Has Saba Qamar really found the love of her life?
07:58 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Maria B schools netizens about Transgender Act ...
07:12 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
First trailer of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's ...
06:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Pakistani actor trashes reports about his death
11:26 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Headliners, trailblazers, trendsetters - Celebs who made it to Hello Pakistan's #HOT100 ...
11:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr