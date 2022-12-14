Lollywood's celebrated singer Bilal Saeed announced a treat for his millions of fans on the occasion of his 34th birthday.

The musical number marks Saeed's latest song after three long years. The 12 Saal singer took to Instagram to announce the big news.

The Baari singer's fans fell in love with the catchy song and went on a streaming spree on social media platforms also sharing their excitement.

Thanking his fans, Saeed stated, “Thank you for the beautiful birthday wishes. I have been so blessed to experience immense love! Thank you for the constant support. You guys have stood by me since ‘12 saal’. ‘3 Saal’ is a gift for my fans something really close to my heart is yours now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilal Saeed (@bilalsaeed_music)

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-14/bilal-saeed-to-make-a-comeback-with-new-music-1671022114-7382.jpeg

API Response: No news found against this URL

For those unversed, the talented star's collaboration with Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan crossed more than a million views becoming a global success.

On the work front, Saeed's recent songs include Lambiya Judaiyn, Raanjha Ban Jana, Baari, Chaskay, Qubool, and Uchiyaan Dewaraan (Baari 2).