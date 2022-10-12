Bilal Saeed releases his latest track ‘The Umbrella Song’
Renowned Pakistani singer-songwriter, music producer and composer Bilal Saeed's latest track “The Umbrella Song” has been released today.
Needless to say, the song is a game-changer and has left music buffs thrilled over its contemporary lyrics
The “Adhi Adhi Raat” crooner turned to his social media handle and treated fans with the official poster of ‘One Two Records’ and penned “The Umbrella song is my passion project along with that of many others”.
View this post on Instagram
Overwhelmed with excitement, the vocal powerhouse and his fans have been flooding the social media platform with compliments.
@Bilalsaeedmusic HE CAME BACK again to rule the industry ????✌️A whole mood changing song???? can't forget his struggle in music industry his songs are always super ♥️
Out now on @OneTwoRecords #theumbrellasong #bilalsaeed pic.twitter.com/yRH4gMSNO0— Prince Khan (@Prince_Khan12) October 11, 2022
The best thing about this song is that @Bilalsaeedmusic has shown every type of girl in it Gori Kali Moti #theumbrellasong ☂????❣#Bilalsaeedmusic #Bilalsaeed pic.twitter.com/CYub1XecxC— Saghar_Butt (SMB.) (@BilalsaeedSmb) October 12, 2022
Previously, the heartthrob also teased fans with few seconds engrossing trailer of the track featuring the Punjabi rapper Fateh Singh. Within a few hours of its release, the teaser managed to sweep the internet and won a ton of praise from both netizens and celebs for the entire team.
