First trailer of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's show is out

'The Mirza Malik Show' set to air this Sunday
Web Desk
06:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
First trailer of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's show is out
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife, ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza’s separation have been the talk of the town lately.

Now, the couple has gone forward with the release of their much-awaited talk show. As per the official announcement, the talk show will be on aired from 18th December, every Sunday at 9:00 pm.

In the trailer, the pair can be seen having a fun time with celebrities asking rapid-fire questions while engaging them in challenging games.

Shoaib and Sania also have a conversation about music and celebrity gossip. Adnan Siddiqui, Minal Khan, Iqra Aziz, Fahad Mustafa, and Humayun Saeed are just a few famous faces that make an appearance in the trailer, leaving the audience more excited for its premiere.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

As speculations over the possible divorce of power couple Shoaib and Sania continue to spread, a clip showing the star sports players together for the first time since the rumors started has surfaced.

The Mirza Malik Show to air this month! 05:36 PM | 6 Dec, 2022

The wait is finally over as The Mirza Malik show is set to broadcast this month. The much-awaited show will be ...

More From This Category
Headliners, trailblazers, trendsetters - Celebs ...
11:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Ahmed Ali Akbar records eerie sounds while ...
04:35 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Has Saba Qamar really found the love of her life?
07:58 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
FIFA World Cup: Lollywood's Mahira Khan meets ...
08:40 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Maria B schools netizens about Transgender Act ...
07:12 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Pakistani actor trashes reports about his death
11:26 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Headliners, trailblazers, trendsetters - Celebs who made it to Hello Pakistan's #HOT100 ...
11:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr