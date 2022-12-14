First trailer of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's show is out
'The Mirza Malik Show' set to air this Sunday
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife, ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza’s separation have been the talk of the town lately.
Now, the couple has gone forward with the release of their much-awaited talk show. As per the official announcement, the talk show will be on aired from 18th December, every Sunday at 9:00 pm.
In the trailer, the pair can be seen having a fun time with celebrities asking rapid-fire questions while engaging them in challenging games.
Shoaib and Sania also have a conversation about music and celebrity gossip. Adnan Siddiqui, Minal Khan, Iqra Aziz, Fahad Mustafa, and Humayun Saeed are just a few famous faces that make an appearance in the trailer, leaving the audience more excited for its premiere.
As speculations over the possible divorce of power couple Shoaib and Sania continue to spread, a clip showing the star sports players together for the first time since the rumors started has surfaced.
The Mirza Malik Show to air this month! 05:36 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
The wait is finally over as The Mirza Malik show is set to broadcast this month. The much-awaited show will be ...
