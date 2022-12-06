The Mirza Malik Show to air this month!

The wait is finally over as The Mirza Malik show is set to broadcast this month. The much-awaited show will be co-hosted by Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

The power couple will be hosting the show together for a Pakistani streaming platform Urduflix, amidst the divorce rumours that surround their relationship.

The streaming platform UrduFlix, which is a localised version of Netflix, has shared a post on its Instagram account announcing the release month. While the exact date of the show was not announced, it has been confirmed that the show will be broadcasted in December.

"Never get bored with our content that you'll love. Hosted By @mirzasaniar and @realshoaibmalik coming to this #december," read the post.

One of the most beloved sports couple Sania and Shoaib have been surrounded by divorce rumours. The two are rumoured to have separated or divorced after 11 years of a successful marriage.

Mirza and Malik tied the knot in April 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.