MeraDilYePukareAaja – Saba Faisal, daughter Sadia shake a leg at family wedding  

The versatile and super-talented actress Saba Faisal has proven that age is just a number as she danced her heart out at a wedding.

Jumping on the Mera Dil Yeh Pukaray Aaja bandwagon, Saba Faisal and her daughter Sadia Faisal danced to the popular song. In the video, she is dancing at a family wedding to brighten the mood.

Saba Faisal, 64, looks fit and lovely as she gracefully moves to the tuneful lyrics. She also shared stunning clicks from the festivities.

On the work front, Saba has appeared in over 20 Pakistani dramas. Ishq Tamasha, Ghalati and Badzaat among her hits.

The trends started with a clip shared by Ayesha, who is also known by her nickname Mano, dancing to the Indian song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' at her friend's wedding that went viral a couple of weeks ago.

Her smooth moves became so popular that several Pakistani-Indian celebrities including Madhuri Dixit could not hold themselves from joining the trend.