Sajal Aly poses with legendary singer AR Rahman at Red Sea IFF        

Art undoubtedly transcends borders and Bollywood musician A R Rahman's soulful voice continues to win hearts globally and among the plethora of fans, Sajal Aly and Jemima Khan are also his admirers.

The Sinf e Aahan star experienced a major fan moment at the Red Sea International Film Festival as she met her favourite singer AR Rahman at the event. She shared a picture on social media where she, along with Jemima Goldsmith, could be seen posing with her favorite singer.

'And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those you could not hear the music.

BIG FAN DILSE ????' captioned the Alif star.

Sajal is currently at the Red Sea International Film Festival Saudi Arabia along with the star cast of What’s Love Got To Do With It?.

Apart from Lily, Sajal and Shehzad, What's Love Got To Do With It? also stars Emma Thompson, Azmi, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Mim Shaikh and more. The film is slated to release on February 24, 2023.

On the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in Aangan, Yeh Dil Mera, and Ishq E Laa.