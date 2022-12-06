FIR registered against Arshad Sharif’s killing on Supreme Court orders

Web Desk
07:29 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
FIR registered against Arshad Sharif’s killing on Supreme Court orders
Share

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif on the Supreme Court's orders.

Three people — Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed, and Tariq Ahmed Wasi — have been nominated in the FIR registered at Islamabad's Ramna Police Station on the complaint of the federal government.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court directed the incumbent government to lodge a case of the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif before today's evening.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued the orders while hearing the suo motu notice regarding the high profile murder.

The country's top court took suo motu notice of the killing of late Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by Kenyan police in October this year.

The apex court took notice on the recommendation of a judge of the apex court, reports said as a notice was issued to the interior secretary, foreign secretary, information secretary, DGs of Federal Investigation Authority, Intelligence Bureau and journalist union.

A bench led by JCP Bandial will conduct a hearing today at 12:30 today. In a statement, the top court mentioned that the journalist community and the public at large are deeply distressed and concerned about the death of Arshad Sharif and are seeking the court's scrutiny of the matter.

Earlier this week, the fact-finding committee formed by Pakistani government revealed that the TV show host was deliberately killed. His attackers was aware who he was before pulling the trigger.

Officials prepared a report which claimed that Arshad Sharif was not killed due to mistaken identity as a kidnapper, maintaining that his murder was planned.

Journalists community, politicians, and activists have been demanding a high-level probe into the killing of a defiant journalist, over reports that he was forced to leave his homeland and moved to Kenya, where he was killed.

Arshad Sharif laid to rest amid tears and ... 01:32 PM | 27 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The funeral prayers of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif were offered at Shah Faisal Mosque in ...

Pakistani leaders and journalists also raised questions about Arshad Sharif's killing in the Kenyan capital where he was shot dead on the evening of October 23.

Sharif had left his homeland in August this year after he was charged with sedition cases.

More From This Category
COAS Asim Munir spends a day with troops in Tirah ...
07:59 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Meet the hero SSG commando who saved top ...
07:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
FPSC announces CSS 2022 results
01:57 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
#BabriZindaHai trends as Muslims observe Black ...
01:06 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Pakistan remembers Major Shabbir Sharif on 51st ...
11:05 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
PTI all set to start nationwide campaign ...
10:38 AM | 6 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The Mirza Malik Show to air this month!
05:36 PM | 6 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr