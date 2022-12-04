Pakistani TikToker Ayesha dances to another Bollywood hit at a wedding

Pakistan’s new internet sensation Ayesha, who rose to fame with a viral dance video, has left her fans swooning with her stunning dance moves on another famous Bollywood song.

In a new clip that is making rounds on the internet, Ayesha can be seen grooving to the famous song “Marjaani” from the 2009 comedy-drama Billu starring Shahrukh Khan, late Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone.

She caught the audience's attention with her scintillating moves. Her original video has so far amassed over 1.5 million views on the photo-sharing platform.

Ayesha grabbed the netizens’ attention with her performance on Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song “Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja”.

Several celebrities including Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit jumped onto “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja” bandwagon to recreate the dance moves of the viral girl.

Her smooth-as-wave dance moves had been praised by thousands of social media users.