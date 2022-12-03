Madhuri Dixit recreates Pakistani TikTok girl's dance moves on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja'

MUMBAI – Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit is the latest celebrity to jump onto the "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" bandwagon as she has recreated the dance moves of viral Pakistani TikTok girl Ayesha in her latest video now making rounds on social media.

Madhuri shared the rendition on her Instagram where it received mixed response from social media users. The Hum Aap ke Hain Kon actor looked stunning as she swings to the classic hit song in a beautiful saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

As she posted the video, some fans admired the Devdas star while others slammed her for joining the trend.

For the unversed, Ayesha's dance video on her friend's wedding ceremony went viral on the internet, garnering millions of views. Her groovy dance steps have forced Indians and Pakistanis to dance to Lata Mangeshkar's classic hit song.

She was recently invited by Pakistani TV host Nida Yasir on her morning show, Good Morning Pakistan.