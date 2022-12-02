Pakistani TikTok sensation Ayesha's new videos shock her fans

Pakistani TikTok sensation Ayesha's new videos shock her fans
For the aspiring Pakistani influencers, social media platforms are the easiest way to the showbiz industry. However, this fame comes with a hefty price tag.   

Latest Pakistani social media sensation Ayesha's groovy dance steps forced Indians and Pakistanis to dance to Lata Mangeshkar's classic hit Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. However, she is now facing public scrutiny and the usual moral policing from keyboard warriors.

Although Ayesha shared limited posts on Instagram and a bunch of TikTok videos on TikTok's official platform, her fame knew no limits and skyrocketed in a short span of time. However, the young diva's recent videos have garnered attention for all the wrong reasons.

With almost no support from her fans, Ayesha's recent TikTok videos and her Instagram post have been under the radar for the objectionable content. 

For the unversed, Ayesha's dance video on her friend's wedding ceremony went viral on the internet, garnering millions of views. She was recently invited by Pakistani TV host Nida Yasir on her morning show, Good Morning Pakistan.

